Proper vitamin D3 supplementation: Pregnant women and their future children first!
Two or more lives hang in the balance. Be sure to avoid paracetamol / acetominophen.
17 hrs ago
•
Robin Whittle
17
8
July 2024
Dear Pregnant Mom who is Just Beginning to Question Vaccines
This post originated on VaxTruth in 2016.
Published on Marcella’s Substack
•
Jul 31
June 2024
Dr Fauci - Sworn testimony vs. his publication
Review of the 2023 Cell Host & Microbe paper in light of his Congressional Testimony
Published on Siguna’s Substack
•
Jun 7
April 2024
Tucker: How the Left Tried to Use COVID to Usher in a New Jim Crow
With Naomi Wolf
Published on Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone
•
Apr 12
March 2024
Dr Pierre Kory talks with Tucker Carlson about excess deaths, COVID-19 quasi-vaccines, vitamin D and the corruption of medicine
3.4 million views and counting . . .
Mar 17
•
Robin Whittle
19
1
Early treatment with ﬂuvoxamine, bromhexine, cyproheptadine, and niclosamide to prevent clinical deterioration in patients with symptomatic…
Yet health authorities, and many doctors, in the West are not interested.
Mar 17
•
Robin Whittle
8
9
February 2024
Reporting and discussion far beyond the limits of mainstream media
Antidotes to the limited, distorted or non-existent coverage long-established media companies give to important matters of health and freedom
Feb 20
•
Robin Whittle
9
2
Decades of CIA / military censorship and meddling - in mass and now social media
Overview in two videos totaling 80 minutes
Feb 20
•
Robin Whittle
11
9
How much vitamin D3 to take?
It depends on body weight and obesity status.
Feb 15
•
Robin Whittle
29
33
December 2023
Australian government COVID-19 Response Inquiry
Submissions due by Friday 15th December 2023.
Dec 13, 2023
•
Robin Whittle
5
August 2023
Inadequate 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels are the biggest argument against the supposed safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 quasi-vaccines
Pharmacologist Phillip Altman PhD provides a nearly comprehensive list of the cheap tricks which have convinced many people that the so-called vaccines…
Aug 14, 2023
•
Robin Whittle
9
1
61% of American adult citizens believe that SARS-CoV-2 arose from a lab release
15% believe it arose from zoonotic transfer
Aug 4, 2023
•
Robin Whittle
5
