028 Reporting and discussion far beyond the limits of mainstream media
Antidotes to the limited, distorted or non-existent coverage long-established media companies give to important matters of health and freedom
As noted in the previous article - about two videos, totaling 80 minutes, which give a good overview of decades of US government agency meddling with mass media and now social media, nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/decades-of-cia-military-censorship - censorship, corruption and bias in the mainstream media, and in social media, is a barrier to raising awareness of the importance of nutrition for proper health.
If you want to find reporting, analysis and discussion which is not constrained by government policy or the blinkered / avoidant output of mainstream media, here are a bunch of sites which will expose you to all sorts of contrary perspectives. There can be quite a lot of noise - and what I regard as utter crap - at these sites, but I find it worthwhile to peruse them, subscribe to them and/or get their daily emails.
Censorship, including the Twitter Files, weaponization of the judicial system and intelligence agencies
racket.news Matt Taibbi and team.
aaronkheriaty.substack.com Dr Kheriaty is a plaintif in the highly significant US social media censorship court case, Missouri vs. Biden.
COVID-19, health policy, medical freedom, critiques of COVID-19 quasi-vaccine safety and effictiveness, the World Health Organization, Bill Gates and World Economic Forum
covid19criticalcare.com Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) - Drs Paul Marik, Pierre Kory, Joseph Varon and colleagues.
usrtk.org United States Right to Know - Freedom of Information ninjas.
react19.org The most substantial site for information on injuries and deaths caused by the COVID-19 quasi-vaccines.
petermcculloughmd.substack.com I find Dr McCullough's co-writer John Leake's work to be consistently interesting and well written. He covers a wide range of topics. For instance his link to an obscure but beautiful video presentation by Robert F. Kennedy Jr on grief.
merylnass.substack.com W.H.O. Treaty threat.
phillipaltman.substack.com Longtime Australian pharmaceutical industry consultant blows the whistle on the industry’s numerous failings.
news.rebekahbarnett.com.au West Australian Rebekah Barnett on censorship, medical freedom and the COVID-19 crisis.
SARS-CoV-2 origins
billricejr.substack.com Researching possible early spread of SARS-CoV-2 in countries other than China, before the Wuhan outbreak.
vitamindstopscovid.info/07-origins/ My no-longer up-to-date list of SARS-CoV-2 origins resources.
Politics, current affairs, critiques of wokisim, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion and whatever passes for the Left these days
Please mention other sites of interest in the comments.
Thanks, Robin. You might also add The Weekly Dish (andrewsullivan.substack.com) to the bottom group.