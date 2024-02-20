Orange-red flowers of the red flowering gum (Corymbia ficifolia) - something cheery from Daylesford, Victoria, Australia, in mid-summer. They really are this bright!

As noted in the previous article - about two videos, totaling 80 minutes, which give a good overview of decades of US government agency meddling with mass media and now social media, nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/decades-of-cia-military-censorship - censorship, corruption and bias in the mainstream media, and in social media, is a barrier to raising awareness of the importance of nutrition for proper health.

If you want to find reporting, analysis and discussion which is not constrained by government policy or the blinkered / avoidant output of mainstream media, here are a bunch of sites which will expose you to all sorts of contrary perspectives. There can be quite a lot of noise - and what I regard as utter crap - at these sites, but I find it worthwhile to peruse them, subscribe to them and/or get their daily emails.

Censorship, including the Twitter Files, weaponization of the judicial system and intelligence agencies

public.substack.com

racket.news Matt Taibbi and team.

theintercept.com

www.leefang.com

jonathanturley.org

aaronkheriaty.substack.com Dr Kheriaty is a plaintif in the highly significant US social media censorship court case, Missouri vs. Biden.



COVID-19, health policy, medical freedom, critiques of COVID-19 quasi-vaccine safety and effictiveness, the World Health Organization, Bill Gates and World Economic Forum

covid19criticalcare.com Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) - Drs Paul Marik, Pierre Kory, Joseph Varon and colleagues.

brownstone.org

usrtk.org United States Right to Know - Freedom of Information ninjas.

trialsitenews.com

pierrekorymedicalmusings.com

eugyppius.com

midwesterndoctor.com

react19.org The most substantial site for information on injuries and deaths caused by the COVID-19 quasi-vaccines.

nakedemperor.substack.com

rwmalonemd.substack.com

petermcculloughmd.substack.com I find Dr McCullough's co-writer John Leake's work to be consistently interesting and well written. He covers a wide range of topics. For instance his link to an obscure but beautiful video presentation by Robert F. Kennedy Jr on grief.

merylnass.substack.com W.H.O. Treaty threat.

igor-chudov.com

phillipaltman.substack.com Longtime Australian pharmaceutical industry consultant blows the whistle on the industry’s numerous failings.

news.rebekahbarnett.com.au West Australian Rebekah Barnett on censorship, medical freedom and the COVID-19 crisis.



SARS-CoV-2 origins

usrtk.org/category/covid-19-origins/

alexwasburne.substack.com

jimhaslam.substack.com

billricejr.substack.com Researching possible early spread of SARS-CoV-2 in countries other than China, before the Wuhan outbreak.

vitamindstopscovid.info/07-origins/ My no-longer up-to-date list of SARS-CoV-2 origins resources.



Politics, current affairs, critiques of wokisim, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion and whatever passes for the Left these days

Please mention other sites of interest in the comments.