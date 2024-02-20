This article does not directly concern nutrition. However, one of the major barriers to getting everyone to understand the need for proper vitamin D supplementation during the COVID-19 crisis (which would have suppressed transmission well below pandemic levels and saved millions of lives) was the extraordinary degree of censorship and misdirection of the mass media and social media since early 2020.

Mike Benz, below, states that the United States 2020 presidential election and the COVID-19 crisis were the most heavily censored events in human history.

The importance of governments - and rogue government agencies in cahoots with high wealth individuals, companies and academics who should know much better - meddling with freedom of speech, goes far beyond matters of nutrition and health.

While I generally prefer to read, rather than wade through long videos with low signal-to-noise ratios, I urge all y’all (my wife Tina is from Texas) to view two videos which are exceedingly pertinent to the (mis)direction of society, and the difficulties we face in trying to understand the world.

Former CIA agent John Stockwell interviewed for 60 Minutes in 1978 (15 minutes)

WWII and Korean War correspondent Clete Roberts interviews John R. Stockwell, author of books including In Search of Enemies.

Texan Marine John Stockwell joined the CIA in 1964 for all the right reasons - to support democracy. He was a paramilitary intelligence case officer in three wars: the Congo Crisis, the Vietnam War, and the Angolan War of Independence.

He resigned in 1976 after concluding that the CIA’s activities - including overthrowing foreign governments and driving fake stories into mainstream media in many countries, including the USA - were harmful.

12:40:

. . . my own naivete, thinking I was well educated, when in fact I was not. I thought that in going into the CIA, that I was doing the best thing I possibly could with my life and the noblest ideals of our society. Thinking I was bettering mankind, making the world free for democracy. It just took me 13 years and three secret wars (and the Church Committee’s revelations) to realize how absolutely false that was. . . . we are drifting from the values we teach ourselves in school, of democracy, of freedoms. I think we are selling out to a very small police organization, who is absorbing [destroying] American principles about as fast as the judicial and legislative processes can absorb them - freedoms of speech and press - and at the same time are continuing policies of killing, in every corner of the world, right now in Nicaragua and El Salvador.

I discovered this earnest, heart-felt, interview while searching for “Operation Mockingbird” which Mike Benz (below) refers to. This was distinct from the JFK initiated wiretapping Project Mockingbird. Its existence, by that name, is disputed, but Mike Benz uses it to describe CIA and other military and intelligence agencies directly interfering with mass media within the United States. They routinely did this to the press (newspapers and magazines) in all other countries.

I found John Stockwell’s account a useful preliminary to Mike Benz’s interview:

Mike Benz interviewed by Tucker Carlson (65 minutes)

Mike Benz is described in this Judge Napolitano interview as “Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Communications and Information Technology at the US State Department from Fall 2020 through January 2021”.

This 2024-02-17 interview is presented, with permission, on Robert Malone’s Substack, with an AI-generated transcript:

rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/the-end-of-democracy-what-im-describing

It can also be viewed at Tucker Carlson’s Twitter (X) perch:

twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1758529993280205039

Hold on tight for a detailed quick-march through the decades leading to the 2014 transition from CIA et al. focusing their censorious, lying and otherwise destructive attentions on the mainstream media of all countries, to deploying their skills and resources also on monitoring and censoring social media, including especially the social media communications of United States citizens.

He ends with discussion of the new European Union (“a proxy for NATO”) law, which requires social media companies to install real-time censorship mechanisms to suppress anything which the EU deems to be “hate speech” or “misinformation”.

What I’m Describing is Military Rule. . . . redefine democracy from being about the will of the voters to the sanctity of democratic institutions . . .

I won’t attempt to summarize Mike Benz’s account. Here are some notes to help in understanding it.

A “cutout” of the CIA or any other government agency is a non-government organization (NGO) or some other ostensibly independent civil society organisation which is largely or entirely secretly funded and controlled by the government agency.

A “predicate” is a reason given by the CIA censorship-industrial complex which supposedly justifies whatever it is they want to do in terms which make it look both legal and desirable.

The 1948 document he cited, George F. Kennan’s “The Inauguration of Organized Political Warfare” is at: digitalarchive.wilsoncenter.org/document/george-f-kennan-inauguration-organized-political-warfare-redacted-version .

The European Union’s Digital Services Act - requires social media companies to install real-time censorship mechanisms to suppress anything which EU bureaucrats deem to be “hate speech”, “misinformation” or a threat to “civil discourse”:

brownstone.org/articles/you-should-be-very-worried-about-the-digital-services-act/

Mike Benz on Twitter: twitter.com/MikeBenzCyber and at his organization: foundationforfreedomonline.com .

There is also a two-part interview with the Epoch Times’ Jan Jekielek, totaling 85 minutes, which I have not yet viewed. It seems to cover similar ground to the Tucker Carlson interview, at a gentler pace, with more visual illustrations and without Mike Benz’s infuriating moving background:

twitter.com/JanJekielek/status/1759000134669435241

twitter.com/JanJekielek/status/1759213479817334819

Most of the focus in these censorship discussions is on overtly political communication. However, governments now routinely suppress or criminalize communications which they regard as at odds with public health policy. This might be not so bad if said policy was rigorously in alignment with protecting and supporting the public.

However, much of public health policy, especially concerning vaccines, pandemics and nutrition, is deadly, corrupted, groupthunk ineptitude - especially the de-registration of doctors who challenge harmful public policies, such as Australian doctor My Le Trihn: news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/refugee-gp-renegade-suspended-doctor

These are vast topics.

The next article will be a list of websites at which can be found a very wide variety of reports and discussions of matters the mainstream media suppresses, ignores or has no knowledge about, but which are nonetheless crucial to understanding what is going on. For instance, every country is a failed state, to some significant degree, because no government in te world is assiduously pursuing the truth about the origins of SARS-CoV-2.