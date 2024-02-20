Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Kringlee's avatar
James Kringlee
Feb 21, 2024Edited

"Mike Benz’s infuriating moving background" I agree. Good you noticed.

I expect Benz knowingly put that " infuriating moving background" behind him for the purpose of instigating a specific desired psychological state in the viewer thereby creating a subconscious "opening" into which he also delivers "his" message.

I see this technique used by Jeffrey Sachs Of Fans (particularly nasty "background" including a counter clockwise rotating jumping logo) and, I just noticed when looking for the sachs youtube site, on such as China Global Television Network (CGTN) when they interviewed Jeffrey Sachs.

One of the modus operandi of and means to identify those of the evil aura emanation ilk "black magician" manipulation type embodied on earth. Some of which may come to realize the error of their ways and over time reform.

Thank You Robin Whittle for this substack post. It is very "forward worthy". A valuable introduction to forward to someone who may be living unaware of the near total information control world we now find ourselves in.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Whittle and others
Ted's avatar
Ted
Feb 20, 2024

Delighted to see you expanding the scope of the topics you write about, Robin.

You've been laser-focused on nutrition and health, to the benefit of those of us privileged to know of your writing.

Looking forward to your next installment.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Whittle and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Whittle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture