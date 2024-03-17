Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Lahore's avatar
Henry Lahore
Mar 17, 2024Edited

This study was the 42nd virus RCT on VitaminDWiki

https://vitamindwiki.com/tiki-index.php?page_id=15142

It includes charts comparing the effectiveness and costs of 20+ other treatments

- - - - One chart shows that the FDA only approved expensive treatments

I post a few of the 15,000 pages on VitaminDWiki.com on https://hlahore.substack.com

Reply
Share
Deborah Dunn's avatar
Deborah Dunn
Mar 19, 2024

Dear Robin, it was good to see someone posting on fluvoxamine. My husband got Covid just before New Year's Day 2022. He spent some miserable hours in the ER New Years Eve due to an overzealous adult son being concerned about the oxymeter reading. The ER doctor sent him back home because there was "nothing in his lungs". This appeared in his electronic medical records which were seen by his practitioner who called me up to ask if we wanted an Rx for fluvoxamine for my husband. I said yes. The first pharmacy refused to fill it, so we used another pharmacy. It was a 10-day course. My husband spent a second week in bed sleeping through the day and night but then recovered somewhat quickly. It wasn't magic, but he did recover (73 yrs. old, TIA, replaced heart valve, sleep apnea). The interesting thing about this is that the physician and I had had a conversation about fluvoxamine 3 months before. He had seen its positive effects from the Together Study, and when I voiced concern about it being an SSRI, he had told me a 10-day treatment for Covid was not long enough for the side effects to show up.

On a later wellness exam in his office, he admitted to us that he was censured by his hospital review board for prescribing fluvoxamine. He was not ready to accept that, so went over their heads to the next higher up authorities (pharmacy board???) who told him the CDC committee that made the decision on whether fluvoxamine could be recommended for Covid treatment was split in a tie vote. When this board representative said we have to have a yes or no, the person on the other end said, well then, no! So, when our doctor went back to his own hospital system review board with this information, they removed the censure. Such politics! And most of us have no idea what is going on behind the scenes!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Whittle
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Whittle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture