Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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John Galt?'s avatar
John Galt?
Feb 15, 2024

I know enough about vitamin D to take 10,000 units daily in winter, 5,000 in summer. I am not overweight or obese and weigh 170 lbs. The last time I had a test, my level was 95.

I almost never get sick. I have no depression or anxiety. I have no trouble maintaining a normal weight. Vitamin D3 is my superpower.

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2 replies by Robin Whittle and others
Nisanga Anand's avatar
Nisanga Anand
Jul 31, 2024

😉🙏🏻Thank you, Robin, for this excellent information.! I live in Arizona, but in the summer its rather much for my Seattle bones.! I'm rather skinny just now, having had an small accident that gave me a few spinal fractures, though I'm on the mend (having turned down surgery!). Being so skinny & I'm 6’ tall, weighing about 145lbs or a little more; would I need the 5,000 units you speak of or maybe more..?

And wouldn't standing in the sun for say about 15 mins do..?

Again, I thank you for this incredible info. Why aren't more doctors all over this??? Big Pharma seems to have lied again by omission.!

Can't patent anything natural,

can we..?

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