The Australian federal government invites submissions to its Commonwealth Government COVID-19 Response Inquiry: www.pmc.gov.au/domestic-policy/commonwealth-government-covid-19-response-inquiry.

I encourage Australians to write a submission. Word .doc/.docx or PDF files are acceptable, three pages maximum.

There are numerous failings of the federal government’s response which should be raised. My submission:

5nn.info/temp/C19-Response-Inquiry-submission-Robin-Whittle.pdf

concentrates on vitamin D - the need for at least 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L, using the units preferred by Australian doctors in “vitamin D” blood tests) circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D in order for the immune system to work properly.

If you write a submission, please refer to vitamin D and the research cited and discussed at: vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/ .

Here are some other failings of the federal government’s response which I think the inquiry should recognise and investigate. These failings continue to the present day.

Our governments failed - and continue to fail - in their responsibility to protect the public.

Not recognising the need for 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L) circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D for immune system health is the biggest single health policy failure of all governments to date, regarding COVID-19 and numerous other acute and chronic diseases.

To boost the level safely above 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L) in 4 hours, for 70 kg body weight, a single oral dose of 1 milligram calcifediol, which is 25-hydroxyvitamin D, is the most important early COVID-19 treatment for the great majority of the population whose levels are half or less of what their immune system needs: nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/calcifediol-to-boost-25-hydroxyvitamin . Bolus (large, single dose) vitamin D3, such as 10 mg 400,000 IU takes several days due to the need for hydroxylation in the liver. Healthy intakes of vitamin D3, such as 0.125 mg a day for 70 kg body weight without obesity take several months to raise the 25-hydroxyvitamin D level above 50 ng/ml (125 nmol/L) from typical unsupplemented levels of half to one tenth this.

All this can be easily understood by reading the pertinent research. I am one of many people who wrote to Australian healthcare administrators about vitamin D since mid-2020. No-one I know ever received a reply.