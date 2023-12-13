025 Australian government COVID-19 Response Inquiry
Submissions due by Friday 15th December 2023.
The Australian federal government invites submissions to its Commonwealth Government COVID-19 Response Inquiry: www.pmc.gov.au/domestic-policy/commonwealth-government-covid-19-response-inquiry.
I encourage Australians to write a submission. Word .doc/.docx or PDF files are acceptable, three pages maximum.
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There are numerous failings of the federal government’s response which should be raised. My submission:
5nn.info/temp/C19-Response-Inquiry-submission-Robin-Whittle.pdf
concentrates on vitamin D - the need for at least 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L, using the units preferred by Australian doctors in “vitamin D” blood tests) circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D in order for the immune system to work properly.
If you write a submission, please refer to vitamin D and the research cited and discussed at: vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/ .
Here are some other failings of the federal government’s response which I think the inquiry should recognise and investigate. These failings continue to the present day.
The suppression or banning of all inexpensive early treatments for COVID-19 using widely available drugs or nutrients whose safety was well known due to years of research and clinical experience. The first widely known such early treatment was hydroxychloroquine: c19hcq.org/meta.html.
The best known suppressed early treatment for COVID-19 is ivermectin: How could this medication be of no value when ten or so RCTs depicted by bigger boxes, in the https://c19ivm.org/meta.html section "67 ivermectin COVID-19 studies after exclusions: Early treatment" are strongly positive for ivermectin? The first RCT showing the effectiveness of ivermectin was published in October 2020: pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/the-timeline-of-major-battles-in-c8e. This growing body of research should have been recognised in early 2021 and ivermectin should then have been made widely available by the Australian and other governments.
Instead, the Australian government has suppressed the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 and has supported the suspension of medical doctors for prescribing it for this purpose, including, as Rebekah Barnett reports, Dr My Le Trinh:
There are many other inexpensive, safe, effective, early treatments for COVID-19: c19early.org.
The Australian government only supports and allows the use of a few early treatments which are all patented, expensive, highly profitable and of questionable value: Remdesivir is expensive and is associated with higher death rates after 60 days. Paxlovid only shows good results in Pfizer’s RCTs (Randomised Controlled Trials) - and has a long list of potentially dangerous drug interactions. Molnupiravir is not very ineffective and costs USD$712 per course. In early October 2021 the Morrison government ordered 300,000 courses of molnupiravir, 11 weeks before the United States FDA approved it for emergency use. The 2023-09-11 version of this widely referred to recommendation www.uptodate.com/contents/covid-19-management-of-adults-with-acute-illness-in-the-outpatient-setting, finds molnupiravir too ineffective to prescribe.
Expensive, hospital-administered, monoclonal antibodies such as sotrovimab (why do they torture us with these names??) rapidly became obsolete as the virus mutated rapidly.
Excessive promotion of the mRNA and adenovirus vector so-called “vaccines” for COVID-19, despite them not being very effective and nowhere near well enough tested for general use. This is a huge topic.
Failure to protect individuals from state and federal (Department of Defense) mandates for these so-called vaccines, as a condition of employment.
Failure to properly hold the United States and Chinese governments accountable for their roles in the gain of function research which led to the creation of a synthetic virus which escaped confinement and became SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19: vitamindstopscovid.info/07-origins/.
Our governments failed - and continue to fail - in their responsibility to protect the public.
Not recognising the need for 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L) circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D for immune system health is the biggest single health policy failure of all governments to date, regarding COVID-19 and numerous other acute and chronic diseases.
To boost the level safely above 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L) in 4 hours, for 70 kg body weight, a single oral dose of 1 milligram calcifediol, which is 25-hydroxyvitamin D, is the most important early COVID-19 treatment for the great majority of the population whose levels are half or less of what their immune system needs: nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/calcifediol-to-boost-25-hydroxyvitamin . Bolus (large, single dose) vitamin D3, such as 10 mg 400,000 IU takes several days due to the need for hydroxylation in the liver. Healthy intakes of vitamin D3, such as 0.125 mg a day for 70 kg body weight without obesity take several months to raise the 25-hydroxyvitamin D level above 50 ng/ml (125 nmol/L) from typical unsupplemented levels of half to one tenth this.
All this can be easily understood by reading the pertinent research. I am one of many people who wrote to Australian healthcare administrators about vitamin D since mid-2020. No-one I know ever received a reply.
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