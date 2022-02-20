Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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Mary G's avatar
Mary G
Feb 20, 2022

Thank you for sharing this important information!

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BigT's avatar
BigT
Feb 20, 2022Edited

Thanks for this excellent write-up. I order a 3-month supply of d.velop to have on hand for helping others and have adjusted our maintenance dose of D3 up a bit, according to the above chart. (I was not charged sales tax for U.S. delivery.) It was helpful to know 50 tablets would work as well, if we needed to split available tablets up amongst the needy.

I don’t recall seeing this information on their site. Do the tablets expire or can they be stored long-term?

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