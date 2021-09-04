Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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Dj's avatar
Dj
Nov 19, 2021

Hi Robin, this is DJ from the Steve Kirsch post. Thanks for all the great work you are doing and providing.

I have been reading your web posts and I see you recommend 0.5mg to 1.0mg of 25OHD calcifediol at first signs of covid.

I want to order some. Do you still recommend d.velop or Fortaro for US citizens?

I see both products have 60 .01 mg tablets per bottle. So I would need 100 tabs to get to 1mg. Is that correct. Then 2 bottles would do it. Correct?

It looks like d.velop lowered it’s price from what you said was $30 to $18. Sounds like the best deal.

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Roger Mon's avatar
Roger Mon
Jan 31, 2022

This blog post help me get over covid only with two days of fever.

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