Please see Phillip Altman’s article:

Phillip Altman provides a nearly comprehensive list of egregious professional failings which, combined, give many people the impression that the COVID-19 injections, widely known as vaccines* are safe and effective. Phillip is a PhD pharmacologist with decades of experience with clinical trials, as can be seen from this brief CV from 2007: announcements.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20070712/pdf/313dvzb9wbdqkb.pdf:

Dr Altman is a well-known Australian authority on clinical trials and regulatory affairs with more than 30 years experience in clinical research and regulatory affairs. Dr Altman has worked in senior managerial positions for several multinational companies including Merrell-Dow, Hoechst, Roussel and GD Searle. He established his own company, Pharmaco Pty. Ltd., one of Australia’s first contract research organisations (CROs), where he served as a Senior Industry Consultant. His career has seen him involved in more than one hundred clinical trials (Phase I through IV). He has been personally responsible for the market approval of numerous new drugs and dosage forms since joining the pharmaceutical industry in 1974. A graduate of Sydney University with an Honours degree in Pharmacy, Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy (pharmacology and pharmaceutical chemistry) degrees, he co-founded and is a Life Member of the largest professional body of pharmaceutical industry scientists involved in clinical research and regulatory affairs (Association of Regulatory and Clinical Scientists to the Australian Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd. - ARCS). ARCS presently has more than 2000 members.

First on his list of illusions is the assertion that SARS-CoV-2 originated via zoonotic transfer, from bats to an intermediate non-human animal which has yet to be identified. Please see my previous two articles: nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/the-origins-of-sars-cov-2 and nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/61-of-american-adult-citizens-believe.

There are numerous lines of evidence pointing to SARS-CoV-2 having escaped from a lab where it was created by genetic engineering. Please see Alex Washburne’s Short history of SARS-CoV-2 alexwasburne.substack.com/p/a-short-history-of-sars-cov-2-origins and my page of links to thousands of pages of documents on this: vitamindstopscovid.info/07-origins/.

It is clear that most virologists are covering their collective posteriors by claiming that virologists had no role in the generation of this virus. Once this is realised, and we see the pattern of the majorities of whole professions, worldwide, building a deceptive web of corrupt obfuscation on this foundational myth, it becomes obvious what peril humanity is in as long as this global pattern of corrupted groupthunk ineptitude continues.



However, I would add one item to this list, as number 1: To whatever limited degree the COVID-19 quasi-vaccines actually are safe and effective, this provides the public and individuals with a tiny fraction of the benefits of what would result from the much better researched, genuinely safe and effective, intervention of vitamin D3 supplementation to attain at least the 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D which the immune system needs to function properly.

Without such supplementation - such as 0.125 mg (5000 IU) vitamin D3 a day, for 70 kg 154 lb body weight - most people have only 1/10 to 1/2 of the 25-hydroxyvitamin D (the molecule pictured above) they need to mount full immune responses to cancer cells, bacteria, fungi and viruses. With 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels so far below 50 ng/mL (one part in 20,000,000 by mass) the majority of humans worldwide (not so much in equatorial areas with lots of ultraviolet B light all year round) are at high risk of the indiscriminate cell-destroying inflammatory immune responses which drive sepsis and which kill most people who die from COVID-19, influenza, ARDS and numerous auto-immune inflammatory disorders. See vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/, brownstone.org/articles/vitamin-d-everything-you-need-to-know/ and most of the articles here at nutritionmatters.substack.com.



If most or all professionals in these fields were as principled, bright and energetic as Dr Altman - or, for instance, Brad Wenstrup M.D. (see his closing address www.c-span.org/video/?529219-1/hearing-origins-covid-19 2:57:10) - corrupt and clueless practices would be nipped in the bud, instead of spreading in pandemic fashion has they do today.



Modern medicine, including especially dentistry, routinely involves many excellent, sophisticated interventions which are truly miraculous. However, the majority of medical professionals, immunologists, virologists, epidemiologists and vaccinologists are collectively blind to the importance of proper nutrition. This is partly due to the corrupt influence of pharmaceutical companies, but it is also due to their own lack of interest in simple, unglamorous, approaches, which are not in tune with their priestly senses of self as practitioners of sophisticated, even heroic, interventions against complex and hard-to-assail threats to human health. They dismiss mention of vitamin D like spam: How could something so simple be true?

It is easy for ordinary, bright, inquisitive people to understand that SARS-CoV-2 originated in laboratory experiments which were at least extremely reckless, even if they were not directly intended to produce the virus which emerged from them.

It is also very easy for such people to understand enough about the immune system’s need for 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L or more circulating 25 hydroxyvitamin D to realise that the mainstream medical profession’s ignorance of this is a disastrous oversight, and that it arises in large part from corruption and a terrible lack of interest in nutrition.

From these two items of knowledge, which can be acquired through reviewing the evidence linked to above, we can reliably conclude that in virology and medicine, the mainstream, majority, position is at odds with scientific principles and with what is needed to protect human health.

Then it can easily be seen that the rest of the interconnected set of illusions Phillip Altman lists are also utterly false and deadly. How majorities of whole professions come to believe things at odds with reality is a very large and perplexing topic.

* Quasi-vaccines, gene therapy and changing the definition of the word “vaccine”

* In Western and many other developed democratic nations, the most widely deployed COVID-19 so-called vaccines use mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) and adenovirus vector (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) technologies to program our cells - ideally in the arm but in practice, anywhere in the body - to create replicas of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

These spike proteins appears on the outside of the cell for the purpose of giving our immune system target practice so it develops antibodies which can quickly bind to spike proteins on SARS-CoV-2 viruses. Such binding stops the spike from being able to enter a cell via the ACE2 receptor protein which protrudes from many of our cell types. It also binds some of these viruses together, since these antibodies have two binding sites. The most important function of this binding is that it identifies the object the antibody is bound to so that macrophages will destroy it.

The spike protein is toxic in itself, including when it breaks free and floats around the body in the bloodstream. Another problem is that the sudden increase in the level of these proteins gives the immune system a shock, which reduces its ability to fight infections (including COVID-19) and cancer, for some days or weeks afterwards. A third problem is that the antibodies attach to all the cells which were programmed by the quasi-vaccine, so marking them for destruction.

A real vaccine does not program our cells to produce proteins. Real vaccines are complex, potentially dangerous, interventions. They are usually non-infectious forms of the bacteria or virus which causes the disease in question. They may be versions of these which cause mild or no disease - and some vaccines are based on viruses replicate, generally safely.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is a lipid nanoparticle which has replicas of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein attached to the outside of its plasma membrane. The immune system responds to these nanoparticles much as it would to a real virus - by developing antibodies which attach to the spike proteins and mark the entire particle for destruction. The Novavax injections are a true vaccine. This does not mean they are safe or effective, since they flood the body with completely unnatural lipid nanoparticles and toxic spike proteins. However, at least they don’t cause our cells to produce spike proteins and so be destroyed by our immune system.

For brevity, and so as not to seem vexatious, it is common to refer to mRNA and adenovirus vector COVID-19 injections as “vaccines”. However, to do so is to fall into the trap of giving them the legitimacy their proponents wish them to have.

These treatments are gene therapies according to the European Union definition in Directive 2003/63/EC: eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/en/ALL/?uri=CELEX%3A32003L0063. Although they are not intended to, and generally don’t, alter the genetic information in the cell’s DNA, they use genetic techniques to cause the cell to produce proteins. In the English PDF of the Directive, page 88 (PDF page 43):

. . . a prophylactic, diagnostic or therapeutic gene (i.e. a piece of nucleic acid), to human/animal cells and its subsequent expression in vivo.

The mRNA or the viral DNA in these two types of treatment are the nucleic acid. The definition includes treatments which alter the cell’s DNA, and also those which don’t. All that is required is that the genetic material is expressed, which means it causes changes within the cell, which in most cases means it causes ribosomes to produce protein according to the genetic.

The synthetic RNA material of an mRNA treatment is fortified against degradation and programs the cell’s ribosomes [Wikipedia: WP] - just as natural messenger RNA [WP] molecules do - to produce proteins [WP] by bonding together amino acids [WP] into a chain, in the order specified by codons in the mRNA. Each codon is a body of data encoded as three separate fields, each of which has four possible states, encoded, in RNA, by the presence of one of four nucleotides in each link of the RNA. This is the genetic code [WP] in which the 64 possible codons are mapped to a smaller number of amino acids and instructions to start and stop protein synthesis.

At the October 2021 World Health Summit, Stefan Oelrich, president of Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Division said:

. . . ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say: if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – “would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?” – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate, . . .

As Zachary Steiber reported in late 2022: www.theepochtimes.com/article/emails-confirm-why-cdc-changed-definitions-of-vaccine-vaccinated-4590628, in early September 2021 the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their definition of “vaccine”, in their Immunization: The Basics page www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm. From archive.org, here is a history of the first sentence of the definition of vaccine, leaving aside how it might be administered:

2011-05-22:

A product that produces immunity therefore protecting the body from the disease.

2014-10-10 to 2021-09-01:

A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.

From 2014-10-10 to the present day, this page defines immunity as:

Protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected.

From 2021-09-03 to the present, the definition of vaccine no longer includes immunity:

A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.

So President Biden’s initial entreaty to the American public, on 2021-07-21, with Don Lemon edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/07/22/part-1-entire-joe-biden-town-hall-july-21-vpx.cnn (transcript) was consistent with how the CDC later depicted vaccines, including those for COVID-19, because he emphasized their protection against serious illness, without stating that they would absolutely prevent infection. However, later, at 9:36, he stated clearly:

you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations

Whitehouse press secretary Jen Psaki agreed with CNN fact checkers that this statement was not entirely accurate. CNN reported that not only infections, but deaths had occurred in those who were vaccinated, with the CDC reporting 5,189 hospitalisations and 1063 deaths among such people with 26% and 28% of these, respectively, “reported as asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19.”

These mRNA and adenovirus vector treatments were strongly promoted as being vaccines - which had always been understood as providing immunity - when they neither operate like any other vaccine nor provide immunity.

Rather than admit these treatments were not vaccines, as did Stefan Oelrich - and numerous other people, then and now labeled as conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxers - the CDC weakened and so fundamentally changed their definition of vaccines.

Vaccines and vitamin D

There are vaccines which are genuinely effective and for which the risks are well understood and reasonably judged to be worth taking in all the circumstances, at least for particular individuals in particular circumstances. I am not sure exactly which vaccines these are, since I would need to evaluate the evidence for myself.

Vaccines are generally overrated by the public and medical professionals, due to excessive hope and faith in the somewhat magical ability of a single treatment to provide lasting protect against severe disease. Until recently, I assumed - as most people surely do - that influenza vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness. Then I discovered that the best research shows this is not the case, as I wrote in two articles. Few doctors know this research. They would if most doctors were sufficiently interested.

It is obvious that the COVID-19 “vaccines” are not as safe or effective as was initially claimed. They were supposed to induce herd immunity when 80% of the population received them, even though their ability to reduce the risk of infection and transmission was never tested. Dr Altman’s article mentions some of the numerous reasons why the mainstream experts - and so most of the public - greatly overestimate the safety and efficiency of these treatments.

Vaccines are intended to stimulate lasting immunity to a disease, before the person is exposed to the pathogens which cause the disease, by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies [WP] which are customised at a molecular level to bind to specific 3 dimensional patterns of protein (epitopes [WP]) which are exposed on the surface of the pathogen itself.

Vaccination is an assault on the body which is intended to produce long-term benefits which are more important than the short-term ill effects. Assuming the vaccine is generally effective, this will be the case in proportion to how well - how strongly and specifically - the immune system responds to the assault.

So we can generally expect people whose 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels are sufficient for proper immune system function (50 ng/mL or more) will generally derive greater benefit from vaccination than those with half or less this level. One of many articles which attest to this is Calder et al. 2021, Micronutrients to Support Vaccine Immunogenicity and Efficacy.

If doctors, vaccinologists, virologists and epidemiologists were doing their jobs properly, they would all be aware of this and the fact that without proper vitamin D3 supplementation or recent high level UV-B exposure of ideally white skin, most people have only half or less of the circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D their immune system needs. They would all know this if they were all interested. It it not hard to understand. It is evident that the are not very interested, since most of them do not known this at all. I have two recently published immunology textbooks, totaling 1500 densely detailed pages. Neither mentions vitamin D in their indexes.

The increased vaccine-induced immunity which results from adequate 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels is important, but not as important as the resultant overall improvement in immune response without vaccination.

There would be much less actual need for vaccines - to the extent that they do safely protect against infection and/or severity of the targeted disease - if everyone had at least 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D.

For each individual with such levels, the benefits are reduced risk of infection - and if infected, reduced of severe symptoms and death.

However, the benefits for the whole of society, as a greater proportion of people supplement vitamin D3 properly, so their immune systems work well, is not just saving these individuals from suffering, harm and death, but the great reduction in the number of people infected, no matter what their vitamin D or vaccination status is, due to less severe disease in those infected leading to reduced viral shedding and so a great reduction in transmission and the total number of people exposed to the disease.

The officially unacknowledged level of harm and death caused by COVID-19 “vaccines”

I have generally not discussed the safety problems with COVID-19 quasi-vaccines. This is a topic of crucial importance which is hidden from people who rely on most mainstream mass media sites for their understanding of the world. To them, vaccines in general, including those for COVID-19, are a crucial protection against disease, harm and death - so much so that they tend to think everyone should accept these vaccines as recommended by the authorities. Two good friends of mine since the late 1970s, now refuse to talk with me because I am critical of the COVID-19 “vaccination” program and because I raise awareness of the need for proper vitamin D supplementation as the best way to tackle COVID-19 and improve human health in general.

In late 2021 nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/omicron-rolling-updates I wrote about marching silently in Italy carrying photos of friends and family who had apparently been killed by these so-called vaccines.

I have 4,262 bookmarks which mention “vaccine”. 111 of them also mention “harm”, 84 “injured” 83 “injury” and 330 “death”. I bookmark new such items most days.

I can’t afford the time to produce a comprehensive account of why everyone should be concerned about this - not just for its obvious importance but because of what it means about the corruption and incompetence of the professional people, authorities and companies we should be able to trust regarding our health. Here are a few links which I think give us reason to question the currently very limited official acknowledgment of the harm caused by COVID-19 quasi-vaccines. There’s no particular order. I could probably make a list 50 times as long with proper notes if I spent a week so on it, and if I included research into excess deaths.