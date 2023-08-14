Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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John Galt?'s avatar
John Galt?
Aug 15, 2023

Great article. I can vouch for the harm of vaccines, in my case the influenza vaccine. I was a blood donor, and my O-neg CMV negative blood made me a prized neo donor. I took my flu shot in December of 2019 and have subsequently and repeatedly been turned away due to non-confirming HBsAg test results on my donated blood.

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