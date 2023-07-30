Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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Peter Nayland Kust's avatar
Peter Nayland Kust
Jul 30, 2023

At a minimum, we have numerous questions about the SARS-COV-2 virus, the answers to which might indicate or even prove a lab origin.

The questions need to be asked. And we need to know the answers.

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James Kringlee's avatar
James Kringlee
Jul 30, 2023Edited

Individuals within the US bioweapon / bioweapon countermeasure / military/industrial / pharma complex from Duke just miles from gain of function Baric at UNC, Texas and the Los Alamos National Laboratory obviously knew, with some specificity, the lab origins of sars-cov-2. This is shown when they "Posted March 22, 2020" "Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 through Recombination and Strong Purifying Selection" at https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.20.000885v1.full (fast work). Then shortly thereafter removed, from the paper's supplemental data, a Chinese spread sheet, written in English, showing on the 3,533 vertical lines individual samples taken from 18? sick pangolins and on each line horizontally, over the space denoted by an alphabet and a half. the various virus types found in each sample. Out of these 10's of 1,000's of viral identifications the Chinese found sars-cov in, both. some of the samples taken from pangolin number 7 and in more of the samples taken from pangolin number 8. ("the guilty parties").

It is obvious the ccp/pla chinese went on to study these sars-cov in detail and found a spike protein with particular binding abilities to human ACE2 within the receptor binding motif of RBD (the receptor binding domain). And thus the ccp/pla chinese stocked the shelves of their bioweapons lab with a "useful" sar-cov RBD as they had stocked a sars-cov, collected from a mining cave, which showed a 50% death rate when transfected to humans within aerosolized bat feces. A "useful" sars-cov backbone, along with others, for lab recombination and serial passage gain of function (gain of effect) purposes all of which were on the ccp/pla bioweapon lab shelf before 2018.

"Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 through Recombination and Strong Purifying Selection" details the the ccp/pla bioweapon lab recombination of one of the ccp/pla stock sars-cov backbones with the "useful" pangolin RBD into which the ccp/pla chinese had inserted a furin cleavage site using US bioweapon / bioweapon countermeasure / military/industrial / pharma complex technology developed by Ralph Baric at UNC Chapel Hill. This technology had been transferred to China. This furin cleavage site conferred the pandemic level of human to human transmission bioweapon capability to sars-cov thus sars-cov-2. The bioweapon furin cleavage put the pandemic "2" in sars-cov-2.

The authors were very careful, in a studied manner, in consideration of future plausible deniability to "Hide in Plain Sight"* to tell some of the truth they knew, not all of the truth and to not tell a outright lie. And so with some of the truth they described the recombination / selection assembly of sars-cov-2 from a backbone very close to to a sars-cov RaTG13 backbone known to have be on the ccp/pla bioweapon lab shelves from 2013 with its spike RBD removed and the "useful" pangolin RBD, now with furin cleavage site addition, recombined in its place. Not all of the truth included not discussing that recombination takes place both in labs as well as nature and not ever mentioning the US / Baric developed furin cleavage insert technology. Ever careful not tell a outright lie, with all of their talk of natural recombination throughout "their" paper, placed there to infer natural origin , they do not say that any of the recombination and selection events leading to sars-cov-2 was a natural occurrence. Thus another propaganda paper to support the natural origin / zoonotic transmission narrative being used to provide "cover" for the US bioweapon / bioweapon countermeasure / military/industrial / pharma complex. Cover for "people"? who developed the bioweapon furin cleavage technology under the guise of bioweapon countermeasure/pandemic "vaccine" research which was then used by the ccp/pla to develop and release various sars-cov-2 variants, killing millions, with more suffering and death to come.

*From the Clandestine Services Standard Practice 101 Handbook (CSSP101)

Standard Practice A, when your involvement in events may be revealed: 1) Hide in Plain Sight by posting propaganda studies as an uninvolved party. Write some of the truth but Not ALL THE TRUTH "Do not openly, or in any manner direct attention to foundational US research used to create cov2, do not include Ralph S Baric as an author or refer to his or others work. Carefully infer, but do not outright claim natural recombination and limit reference to the existence of lab recombination. Do not become subject under Admonitions 1 and 2 below. Worship always at the feet of the controller of your funding fauci. Remember his words "It is a shiny object that will go away in times." (tongue in cheek yet close?)

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