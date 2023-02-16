Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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D. Malcolm Carson's avatar
D. Malcolm Carson
Feb 16, 2023

Agreed, but not sure how you're counting. The first crime against humanity was the lab leak, so every COVID-attributed death is on their hands. If the lab leak was an accident, it's still on their hands for lack of safety precautions and the research shouldn't have been allowed. #2 is suppression of early treatment. It likely doesn't add to the total, but it provides a second reason why they are responible in +-80% of the case. #3 is lockdown. Here you probably have to add in the excess non-COVID death figures. #4 is the mass vaccination campaign, maybe those numbers are already in the excess death, in which case like #2, they are another reason to lay the blame at Fauci's feet. COVID-attributed and non-COVID excess deaths together have to be approaching 10 million, absolutely the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.

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1 reply by Robin Whittle
erin's avatar
erin
Apr 7, 2023

I am happy to report that I have taken more interest in vit D3 because of your work. I got tested recently, and the doc assured me that the test was normal. I requested a copy, and it turns out I am only at 37, which is barely above deficient. Good to know, and thank you for alerting me that I should raise it to about 50.

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