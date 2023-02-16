(Links to the research articles whose results are depicted above: https://aminotheory.com/cv19/#vc.)

Doctors need to work in better systems than the ones which constrain them now

(This section added on 2023-02-18, two days after I wrote this article. See also the footnote added on 2023-04-08.)

Below you will find a series of arguments, including that, at least in Western countries, the majority of doctors (or at least that subset of the profession which worked with governments, who strongly constrain all doctors' actions) allowed one or more crimes against humanity to take place. These include:

Most or all people being denied safe, well-researched, early treatment for COVID-19.

Misleading promotion of quasi-vaccines being used on - and frequently forced upon - hundreds of millions of people, despite these treatments being far less safe and effective than the public was lead to believe.

Infection acquired immunity was - and still is - discounted. Those already infected were - and still are - expected to keep getting quasi-vaccine injections, despite the risk of adverse effects and the likelihood of developing tolerance to SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Hospitalised elderly people were isolated from their families. So they often died without ever seeing them again.

Socially, educationally and economically devastating lockdowns and school closures were enforced on entire populations.

Many of our best and brightest devote their lives to medicine - to caring for us all, warts and all. How did the systems they work within lead so many of them to supporting - or at least being unable to prevent - these terrible government-mandated actions?



Medical doctors take on life-and-death responsibilities, having to make treatment decisions in minimal time, often with little or no support and based on limited and sometimes incorrect information. Ideally they would have the ability to apply a vast amount of knowledge, reliably, to each situation - but the situations are messy and this is an inhumanly large body of knowledge.



Ideally a doctor would know, or have immediate access to, the best research in any given field. However, doctors have no time to read the reams of research in all the aspects of human health they encounter - and the task of identifying what really is the best research is even more time-consuming than reading and understanding it. Instead, they generally must rely on the best guidelines they can find - or are forced to comply with by insurers, administrators, professional associations and licensing boards. So doctors are generally only capable of practicing according to strict, narrow, guidelines which may be ineptly and/or corruptly decided upon by remote committees.



We have to find a way through these recent and continuing crises in medicine and public administration which supports doctors continuing in their profession. No-one else has what it takes to be the primary workforce - with nurses, dentists, psychotherapists and other professionals - to care for all the medical problems which emerge throughout our lifetimes.



Medicine - and general practice - has always been a battleground of conflicting arguments, policies, regulations and economics. Too many doctors are burning out and quitting the field altogether. Some are committing suicide. See, for instance, Louise Stone MD's article about General Practice in Australia: https://insightplus.mja.com.au/2022/41/are-doctors-really-parasites-healthcare-system/ .



We - as individuals as well as through our governments, which supposedly serve us - need to care for our doctors better than we have been. How can we ensure that these bright, devoted, talented, people have secure, satisfying careers caring for us, the public - while being free of the growing burden of unreasonable constraints which are making their work impossible?



It is clear that the pharmaceutical industry has far too great an influence on medical research, journals, training and guidelines. Regulatory agencies are all too frequently captive to the industries they regulate (videos and transcripts: Christopher Cole of the FDA, Dr Jordon Walker of Pfizer). These are massive, decades-old, problems.



What I wrote below is intended to outline the seriousness of what has occurred and is still occurring - in part to support the statement which got UK MP Andrew Bridgen into such trouble. It might read like some experienced old medical gentleman writing a thunderous Editorial for the Times of London. However, I am an electronic technician and computer programmer. I haven't even done a first aid course. Please evaluate my arguments carefully.



There are good reasons to be angry that the majorities of whole professions - or at least the subset who influenced government policy - have failed to protect us. But something much more subtle and constructive than anger is needed to prevent such things from happening again.



Doctors are pushed, constrained and criticised from all directions. I believe that a proper understanding of the many failings of the COVID-19 pandemic response will add to this. We need our current and in-training doctors. I believe we must help them work in a much better system.



My part in this is raising awareness of the nutritional needs of the human body - especially our immune system.

Why I wrote this

If the COVID-19 pandemic response had been properly directed, everyone in the world, since early 2020, would have known that without proper vitamin D3 supplementation - or recent high level ultraviolet B (ideally white) skin exposure at levels which raise the risk of skin cancer - 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels in the bloodstream are a fraction of the 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L (1 part in 20,000,000 by mass) the immune system needs to function properly (see graph below). Most people have only 5 to 25 ng/mL and so are subject to much higher risks of harm and death from COVID-19 compared to the risks for people who have at least 50 ng/mL.

This article is in two parts. Firstly, a description of the pandemic response being responsible for the vast majority of deaths due to COVID-19 - and also (though I don’t attempt to explain this below) massive harm and death due to the response itself: economic disruption, business and employment devastation, educational and social disruption, loss of trust in the medical profession and a much larger extent of quasi-vaccine injuries and deaths than the mainstream medical profession currently acknowledges or attempts to treat.

For an example of the mainstream, avoidant, response to injuries and deaths caused by the mRNA and adenovirus vector COVID-19 quasi-vaccines, see how the immediate and continuing neurological harm caused by a Pfizer COVID-19 quasi-vaccine injection to the wife of a well known and highly respected Australian doctor, Dr Kerryn Phelps, has been ignored by the responsible authorities, mainstream doctors and the mainstream media: news.com.au/...dr-kerryn-phelps-reveals-devastating-covid-vaccine-injury-says-doctors-have-been-censored.

I originally wrote these arguments in comments on a Trialsite News article which criticised UK MP Andrew Bridgen's now-deleted tweet that "this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust". This article also asserted that the COVID-19 vaccines saved lives: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/british-mp-vaccine-injured-wont-be-taken-seriously-for-previous-outlandish-commentsaccidental-f496783d. (I subscribe to Trialsite News. This is an excellent site to learn of, and discuss, recent developments in medical research.)

I also posted an earlier version of the text below as comments to an important 2023-01-16 article by Robert Malone, which contains a video and transcript of Andrew Bridgen’s address to parliament on these matters:

The second part of what follows is an argument in support of Andrew Bridgen's now-deleted tweet that "this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust". I have taken the “this” in his statement to mean not just the mRNA and adenovirus vector COVID-19 quasi-vaccine campaign, in its fullest sense (with misleading propaganda and forcing people to be injected in order to retain their employment) but the full pandemic response. I include lockdowns, social distancing and masking, which was enforced, along with the quasi-vaccines by a coalition of professional groups, including denying the value of, and the banning of, nutritional responses and all of the growing number of genuinely safe and effective early treatments which are inexpensive, and so are not patented and highly profitable - https://c19early.org and https://nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/the-fda-cdc-and-most-other-western.



The pandemic response killed millions - and seriously harmed harmed hundreds of millions or billions - of people

The Trialsite News article stated ". . . the benefits of the immunization program still outweighed the risks, . . .". This is not the case for those who were seriously injured or killed by the mRNA and adenovirus vector quasi-vaccines, and who were very unlikely to have suffered such harm if they had contracted COVID-19 without being subjected to these hastily developed experimental treatments.



In broad population terms the above claim is often made and accepted as true. However, this particular quasi-vaccine campaign was not the only option - especially with these experimental gene therapies being unreasonably promoted to and/or forced upon people against their will, including many who were not elderly and so were at low risk of harm from COVID-19.



The proper response was always to ensure that the innate and adaptive immune responses of individuals and of whole populations were maximised by proper nutrition. Average, normal (without proper vitamin D supplementation) 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels of 5 to 25 ng/mL are a fraction of the 50 ng/mL needed to achieve this. The most pertinent research on this and on vitamin D3 supplemental intakes as ratios of body weight are at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/ .

The table at https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#sjw-updated-ratios summarises the recommendations of Prof. Sunil Wimalawansa: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/14/2997 in Nutrients for proper vitamin D3 supplementation quantities to attain at least the 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels the immune system needs to function properly. For instance, for 70 kg 154 lb body weight, without obesity: 0.125 milligrams (5000 IU) vitamin D3 a day. This is a gram every 22 years - and pharma-grade vitamin D3 costs about USD$2.50 a gram.

The second graph at https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#4.2

shows clearly how in the summer of 2020, in the UK, R0 (the average number of people and infected person pass the disease on to) for the original (or very early) Wuhan strain of SARS-CoV-2 was well below the 1.0 or greater value required for pandemic transmission. This was in the the absence of lockdowns, extensive masking or social distancing, and quasi-vaccines.

All that had happened to that point in time was that some of the most vulnerable in the population (primarily those with the lowest 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels) contracted the disease (either dying or surviving with immunity which prevented re-infection) AND the terribly low average 25-hydroxyvitamin D level of winter rose significantly to its summer peak. (50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L is well above the top of the above graph.)

Even though this average, for people with white skin, was still only half of the 50 ng/mL needed for full innate and adaptive immune responses, this (and a similar increase in the much lower average levels among those with brown or black skin) was enough to reduce transmission to the point where only 795 COVID-19 patients were in hospital in late August - 4% of the 19,617 of four and a half months earlier. From September onwards, cases and hospitalisation rose due to a spread of a more transmissible variant and the seasonal fall in 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels.

Transmission depends primarily on the number infected and the number of viruses each infected person sheds. This is greatly reduced with the reduction in disease severity which occurs when the immune system works better, as it does the closer the 25-hydroxyvitamin D level is to 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L or more. Such a healthy 25-hydroxyvitamin D level probably only marginally reduces the chance of infection for a given viral insult.

Low 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels also greatly increase the risk of hospitalisation and death. Most of those hospitalised have lower 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels than the population averages depicted above. This is the primary reason why people in the UK with brown and black skin suffered far greater rates of transmission (within their communities), harm and death than those with white skin.



Increased indoor and in-vehicle air temperatures and reduced humidity in the winter months probably plays some role in the seasonality of COVID-19, influenza etc. but most of the well-known seasonality is due to 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels:

Proper supplementation takes the 25-hydroxyvitamin D level of each individual to 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L or more - well above the normal seasonal range of unsupplemented individuals, and so suppresses both transmission and severity far more strongly than the UK population average 25-hydroxyvitamin D boost from summer sunshine. There’s no way of proving it, but I expect that if everyone had at least 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D, that even with no prior immunity or early treatment, even the most transmissible current Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 would not spread rapidly, except perhaps in very closely mixed situations, such as within a single household, hospital, aged-care home, prison or ship.



Not only should proper vitamin D3 supplementation have been encouraged and supported, starting with the aged, healthcare workers, pregnant women and those who are incarcerated, but a growing number of early treatments should have been made available to everyone upon diagnosis.

I am one of the people who have been raising awareness of this since late March 2020. New Jersey Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Sunil Wimalawansa, first wrote about it in January 2020, in an article published (due to the urgency, unfortunately not in a properly peer-reviewed, PubMed indexed, journal), on 1st March 2020: “Global epidemic of coronavirus - COVID-19: What can we do to minimize risks”: https://www.ejbps.com/ejbps/abstract_id/6656.



This combined vitamin D (and ideally other nutrients) supplementation and early treatment pandemic response is what the actual quasi-vaccino-centric response should be compared to. For almost all people in a population properly nourished and treated in this way, the benefits regarding serious harm and death of quasi-vaccination would be insignificant, but the enormous costs and level of harm from this quasi-vaccination campaign would have been the same.

(Novavax has a genuine COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections and the AstraZeneca and J&J adenovirus vector injections are all gene therapies by the EU definition: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/en/ALL/?uri=CELEX%3A32003L0063. Part IV 1: includes nucleic acid programming of the cell to produce specific proteins, without modification to the cell’s DNA. Vaccines contain antigens which induce an immune response. These treatments program our cells - potentially any cell type, anywhere in our body - to produce such antigens in very large quantities, on their cell surfaces and in the bloodstream. Furthermore, the contents of the mRNA injections is poorly characterised, but is know to contain fragmented and otherwise erroneous mRNA molecules, with unknown impacts on the proteins our cells are programmed to produce: sashalatypova.substack.com/p/nobody-knows-what-is-in-the-vials.)



Multiple whole professions approved and pushed this pandemic response, deliberately or at least egregiously ignoring and denying the benefits of nutrition and early treatment with inexpensive drugs.

The best known, officially banned or suppressed, early treatment for COVID-19 is ivermectin https://c19ivm.org/meta.html. See Dr Pierre Kory’s account of this and its criminal suppression: pierrekory.substack.com/p/the-timeline-of-major-battles-in-c8e.

Another safe and highly effective anti-viral early treatment is melatonin, which is a natural hormone, available without prescription in the USA: https://c19early.org/jmeta.html (no negative randomised controlled trials to date) and recommended in the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance’s protocols: https://covid19criticalcare.com/treatment-protocols/ .

These protocols also recommend a single oral dose of 0.014 milligrams per kg body weight of calcifediol, to boost 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels over 50 ng/mL in 4 hours. This is by far the most important early treatment for COVID-19, sepsis, severe influenza, Kawasaki disease, MIS-C etc. for the great majority of people who have 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels in the 5 to 25 ng/mL range, due to insufficient - or no - vitamin D3 supplementation and little or no recent, high level, UV-B skin exposure.

Calcifediol is 25-hydroxyvitamin D. It goes straight into circulation, while even a 10 mg (400,000 IU) oral dose of vitamin D3 cholecalciferol takes about 4 days to attain 50 ng/mL, due to the delays inherent in it being hydroxylated, primarily in the liver.

Neither vitamin D3 cholecalciferol nor 25-hydroxyvitamin D calcifediol are hormones: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#02-compounds.

These nutritional and inexpensive early treatments were suppressed and banned because it was collectively agreed, amongst the majorities of the following professional groups, that they would distract from the goal of tackling the pandemic solely with experimental quasi-vaccines (and later overly-narrow, expensive, monoclonal antibodies and not very safe or effective, expensive, patented drugs), social distancing, lockdowns and masks.



The professions whose majorities acted and continue to act in unison are:

Doctors.

Nurses.

Immunologists.

Epidemiologists.

Virologists.

Vaccinologists.

Public health administrators.

Legislators.

Government officials.

Those who work in and and manage mainstream print, electronic (TV and radio), Internet mass media and the main social media companies.

In the West, the consensus position of all these professions was egregiously mistaken. The majorities of all these professions all operated in concert.

Of these professions, medical doctors have the clearest responsibility to protect and be truthful to patients and the public. A handful of doctors objected to the mainstream pandemic response and were ignored, derided and/or deregistered.

The mainstream body of doctors could easily have put a stop to this disastrous government response by insisting on proper nutrition for immune system health, full access to safe, effective, early treatments and a cessation of all government and medical board attempts to limit the freedom of medical professions to discuss, advise and prescribe their chosen treatments.



That they did not is an extraordinary betrayal and collective professional failing. Government attempts to corral doctors to follow the quasi-vaccino-centric mainstream narrative would not have lasted more than a few days if doctors had collectively rejected this medical censorship.



Stating ". . . the benefits of the immunization program still outweighed the risks, . . .". as if it was a fact is just supporting this collective professional failing at a time when it needs to be fully exposed and discussed.





The pandemic response has been - and continues to be - a massive crime against humanity

Update 2023-02-26: > > > Below, I argue that this response is the most deadly crime against humanity since the Holocaust. I have left the text unaltered, but I now believe it to be the second biggest, unless it can be established that the combined death toll due to COVID-19, the pandemic response and all their direct and indirect effects exceeds that of Mao Zedong’s 1960 to 1962 Great Leap Forward. This crime against humanity was not included in the two lists I cite below, which were for wars and genocides.

In 1999 Prof. Vaclav Smil reported https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1127087/ estimates of “23 to 30 million excess deaths, and unpublished Chinese materials hint at totals closer to 40 million”. These estimates are about twice the 17.3 million figure I derived below from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The 6.78 million figure below is for reported COVID-19 deaths. In May 2022, the BBC reported (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-60981318 and https://www.bbc.com/news/health-61327778) WHO analysis https://www.who.int/news/item/05-05-2022-14.9-million-excess-deaths-were-associated-with-the-covid-19-pandemic-in-2020-and-2021 which concluded that nearly 14.9 million people had died (global excess deaths), including 4.7 million in India, which is about ten times the reported deaths in that country.

I have no expertise or interest in exact death tolls. It suffices to state that the pandemic death toll - which could have been almost entirely prevented with vitamin D and early treatments - is a crime against humanity on a scale of death which makes it comparable with the Holocaust and the Great Leap Forward. This does not imply that the intentions of the perpetrators were the same. < < <

In a now deleted tweet (referred to at twitter.com/DPJHodges/status/1613132027041320961:

"As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust",

Andrew Bridgen MP was not arguing the two crimes are identical, or even similar. He was stating that “this” (I guess the quasi-vaccines themselves, or more likely the totality of their use including the suppression of nutritional and low-cost early treatment approaches) has had a greater impact - caused more suffering, harm and death - than any other crime against humanity since the Holocaust.



Deliberately and forcibly using state and corporate capabilities, including propaganda, to incarcerate, torture and kill millions of people of particular ethnicities, sexual orientations or disabilities is a different crime against humanity than what I described above.



There is no legally binding definition of "crime against humanity", but the UN page https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/crimes-against-humanity.shtml states that "it is not necessary to prove that there is an overall specific intent."



The internal cogitations of the perpetrators matter little when their actions cause suffering, harm and death on the massive, personally indiscriminate, scale the UN document describes.



The professional groups I mentioned above are all paid by the public, individually and collectively, to protect the public and to be truthful. We should be able to trust all the individuals in these professions. We most especially should be able to trust the consensus position and actions of whole professions such as these.

Instead the mainstream consensus behaviour of all these professions was to lie and avoid and disparage the truth about the likely ineffectiveness and safety of the quasi-vaccines. For instance, the majorities of these professions worked together to scare and coax the population to work towards 70% “vaccination” with the claim that this would suppress the pandemic by achieving herd immunity. Collectively these professions did not admit to the public that the quasi-vaccines were never tested for their ability to reduce or prevent transmission, or that no such vaccine has ever been developed against a coronavirus. Anthony Fauci was one of the greatest proponents of these mRNA and adenovirus vector quasi-vaccines. He should have known all along about their weaknesses - such as those he and his colleagues admitted in early 2023: “Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses and other respiratory viruses”, Cell Host & Microbe 2023-01-11: https://www.cell.com/cell-host-microbe/fulltext/S1931-3128(22)00572-8 .

That would be bad enough, considering their actions lead to hundreds of millions of people accepting these ineffective, sometimes seriously harmful or deadly, injections due to threats of loss of jobs, or of the ability to mix in society, and due to unrealistic fears and promises which were generated by the cooperating groups of professionals.



However, these professionals’ collective actions involved much more than that. They enforced a systemic suppression of nutritional and early treatment approaches to tackling the virus which lead to its very high transmission rate and to the great majority of deaths which occurred.



This was - and still is - a cluster of egregious professional failings, each one of which had such devastating consequences that it fully meets the UN criteria for "crime against humanity". Properly handled, this pandemic could have been rapidly suppressed with proper vitamin D supplementation, starting with those most at risk, and multiple early treatments as knowledge of these developed. The death toll would have been a small fraction of the current total.

If most of the residents of Wuhan had had at least 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D in mid 2019, their immune systems would have worked properly and SARS-CoV-2 would probably never have spread to the point of being an epidemic, even in that city. There would have been no global pandemic.



One account of the Holocaust's death toll:

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/documenting-numbers-of-victims-of-the-holocaust-and-nazi-persecution does not give a total number of people killed. However, it lists 6 million Jews and (in the larger figures of other categories of people who were killed) at least 11.3 million non-Jews. By this account, the Holocaust killed at least 17.3 million people.



In February 2023, the Worldometer page https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ displays a figure of 6.78 million reported deaths from COVID-19, which involves over-estimates (those who died "with" COVID-19) and underestimates - such as due to uncounted deaths in India and due to the quasi-vaccines, and other aspects of the pandemic response, not least people failing to the the medical attention they needed.



This 6.78 million exceeds the death toll of any one war since the Holocaust, according to: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_wars_by_death_toll and of any one genocide since those which were part of the Holocaust listed at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_genocides. (I have no expertise in the Holocaust, wars, genocides and their death tolls. These tables indicate, approximately, the death tolls involved in these events.)



Because I consider the pandemic response is the sole or primary cause of the great majority of deaths attributed to COVID-19, I support what Andrew Bridgen wrote.

I do not see this as any insult to the victims of the Holocaust - who were killed very deliberately. I attribute the impetus behind the collective behaviour of professionals who enacted the COVID-19 pandemic response cluster of crimes against humanity as a massively complex and distressing series of corrupted and otherwise mistaken beliefs and motivations, which for convenience I refer to as "corrupted, groupthunk ineptitude".

I regard this cluster of crimes against humanity as number 2 in a time ordered series of related and continuing such crimes.

The 1st was the gain of function research - funded by the United States government, and carried out both in the USA and in Wuhan China - which lead to lab release of the virus which was the initial SARS-CoV-2 variant. I plan to write an account of this in the future, but for now see the documents at: https://www.projectveritas.com/news/military-documents-about-gain-of-function-contradict-fauci-testimony-under/, Andrew Huff PhD’s book: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/60585293-the-truth-about-wuhan and recent interview: https://www.brighteon.com/fac6915b-bde3-4939-961d-13c733daefe0 and the research by Alex Washburne and colleagues which I cite and discuss at: nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/corrupted-groupthunk-ineptitude-in.

I propose that the 3rd in this series of crimes against humanity is the failure of Western and the Chinese governments - and of the responsible medical authorities all over the world - to vigorously investigate all the arguments for SARS-COV-2 being a lab release, in the context of there being zero evidence of it resulting from zoonotic transfer. (Multiple lines of research show that SARS resulted from zoonotic transfer.)

I propose the 4th crime against humanity is that, as Alex Washburne pointed out, there is now a very much greater amount of gain of function research into coronaviruses, which threatens to cause further lab-releases, each with the risk of a further global pandemic. This is due to poorly regulated funding of virological research prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footnote 2023-04-08:

In a detailed and thoughtful essay "A Unifying Theory of Evil" https://brownstone.org/articles/a-unifying-theory-of-evil/ , rogue anthropologist Haley Kynefin (https://therogueanthropologist.substack.com) discusses "the banality of evil and criminal responsibility" and related matters.



She quotes Alexander Solzhenitsyn, from The Gulag Archipelago:

If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them.

She cites a study which indicates that "people in Western industrialized societies tend to absolve ignorance of wrongdoing more often than members of rural traditionalist societies."

I am with the rural traditionalists on this, at least regarding immunologists and doctors suppressing safe, effective, inexpensive treatments while supporting dangerous, ineffective, poorly tested, never before used, gene therapy quasi-vaccines for COVID-19. This is not a case of a bystander to an accident not knowing how best to care for an injured person. These are highly trained, well paid, professionals who we all rely on. It is their job to know how the immune system works, and to protect the veracity of their understanding of biology and medicine through vigilance against corruption, social contagion, government browbeating and outright propaganda.



A significant proportion of critics of the COVID-19 pandemic response attribute such disastrous harm largely or entirely to people in positions of power and influence who acted with deliberate intent to harm and kill. I argue that a lot of the harm was done by rank-and-file professionals, who did not set out to harm or kill.



In a recent Substack comments discussion https://pierrekory.substack.com/p/my-op-ed-on-three-of-the-most-important/comment/14173662 erin wrote: "in some areas there are no evil BIgwigs. And in some areas there are. And in some areas there are lots of evil (or cowardly) Littlewigs."



Some people think I am trying to get these people off the hook, but ignorance and moral disengagement (see Haley Kynefin's essay) are egregious failings in highly trained professionals.



I am trying to interest those who believe strongly in what Haley Kynefin calls "the cartoon villain" model of COVID-19 evil causation - just as Alexander Solzhenitsyn described - in considering why so many professionals supported and enacted the harm. This broad-based enactment of harm is what we need to prevent in the future - and to prevent right now, since it continues to this day.



We need to understand what went systemically wrong in so many professions, whose members earnestly set out to promote truth and health - and wound up doing the opposite.



Soundly based moral judgments about who is responsible, and in what ways, are a starting point. We need to understand the systemic pressures on well-meaning, intelligent, individuals which lead to their actions being so at odds with their intentions. To this day, many think they did - and are still doing - the right thing, such as dismissing ivermectin and other early inexpensive, safe, effective early treatments (https://c19early.org) and continuing to urge people to get their umpteenth booster.



Only then might we have a chance of improving how society is organised, to make us all robust against social contagion and propaganda. Part of this will be more sophisticated expectations of what health-care professionals should do to reduce the chance of these patterns of disastrously faulty groupthink emerging again in the future.



I am arguing strongly for the guilt of these well-meaning people, since they all should have fought the hysteria and propaganda which deflected them from their proper work (a few did), rather than succumb to and support it.



I am also arguing that we need to recognise the tremendous challenges inherent in being a medical doctor, and somehow hold these people accountable, expect them to adopt some new (yet to be defined) way of thinking and feeling about their work and the world at large, without engaging in a broad-brush condemnatory campaign against these people, which might make many of them leave the field.



I have no idea how to do this. Who we gonna call?



Haley Kynefin is an anthropologist with a focus on myth, morality and philosophy. Check!



Kevin Bass is a medical doctor in training who has degrees in medical anthropology and biology. Check! He wrote a ripper of an apology about being part of the mistaken pandemic response, as if he was speaking on behalf of many doctors, most of whom are yet to recognise this. I am perplexed that many pandemic response critical people have judged his apology, in a 2023-01-30 Newsweek op-ed: https://www.newsweek.com/its-time-scientific-community-admit-we-were-wrong-about-coivd-it-cost-lives-opinion-1776630, as disingenuous - and accused him of being a fascist. Kevin Bass is now writing at: https://covidcommentary.substack.com - but those who judged him so harshly do not seem to bother reading his work.



A medical anthropologist sounds like just the kind of specialist we would call regarding systemic failures in the majority of the medical profession. However, for me, the most practically important of these failures is doctors' ignorance or denial of the importance of 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D for proper immune system function. Yet, as far as I know, Kevin Bass has not taken any interest in this, despite my efforts to entice him to read the research at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/ .