The COVID-19 treatments highlighted in green are the safest, most effective, best researched, least expensive and easiest to obtain. None of them are patented. None of them are approved in Western countries. The best known is ivermectin, which as been successfully used in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and in other non-Western countries. See Dr Pierre Kory’s pierrekory.substack.com.

Regulatory authorities, governments and many mainstream media ignore, malign and/or dismiss these treatments In some jurisdictions, doctors can be deregistered for using or arguing for these perfectly good treatments.

The treatments highlighted in pink are those approved by the United States FDA/CDC and regulators in some or many other Western countries. These are all patented by multinational pharmaceutical companies and so are highly profitable. None of them are more effective and as safe as vitamin D (ideally in the form of calcifediol) - and most of these treatments would not be needed if everyone supplemented vitamin D3 properly, so at to attain at least 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D.

For 70 kg bodyweight without obesity, this requires about 0.125 mg 5000 IU to 0.175 mg 7000 IU vitamin D3 a day, with the desired 25-hydroxyvitamin D level being reached in 3 months or so.

Inadequate 25-hydroxyvitamin D is the most important nutritional deficiency which limits the effectiveness of immune responses. This also raises the risk of wildly dysregulated inflammatory (indiscriminate cell destroying, cytokine storm) immune responses, which drive severe COVID-19, sepsis, MIS-C, Kawasaki disease, severe influenza etc.

Almost all the vitamin D COVID-19 treatment trials used quantities of vitamin D3 which were insufficient to quickly raise circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels from typical unsupplemented levels of 5 to 25 ng/mL to safely over the 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L) needed for proper immune system function. For 70 kg bodyweight, a bolus dose of 10 milligrams 400,000 IU of vitamin D3 would do this in about 4 days, due to the delays inherent in it being hydroxylated in the liver. A much better approach is a single oral dose of 1 milligram calcifediol (for 70 kg bodyweight, without obesity), which is 25-hydroxyvitamin D. This goes straight into circulation and raises the level safely over 50 ng/mL in about 4 hours. About half this was used in several trials in Cordoba, Spain, with great success: vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#castillo.

Magnesium, zinc (25 to 50 mg/day), B vitamins, vitamin C and perhaps vitamin A are also common, easily correctable, nutritional deficiencies which reduce reduce immunocompetency. For information on magnesium, please see Patrick Chambers MD’s www.researchgate.net/publication/360115552_Long_Covid_Short_Magnesium.

For information on early treatments, please see c19early.com.

For the best research on vitamin D, much of it not known to most doctors, please see vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/.

For calcifediol / bolus D3 early / late COVID-19 treatment as described in the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance's MATH+ Hospital Protocol:

For a list of other Substacks concerning COVID-19 early treatment, the disastrous mRNA and adenovirus vector quasi-vaccine-centric pandemic response and systemic failures in medicine see: nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/12-substacks-concerning-the-failures. One such failure is regulatory capture, such as of the FDA: nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/regulatory-capture-of-the-fda .