Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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Moro Balakrishnan's avatar
Moro Balakrishnan
Jan 2, 2024

Let me come back to Ivermectin and how the West could sour on it in this pandemic. Ivermectin was a Nobel winning product from the USA in the 70s for the way it revolutionised treatments for worm infestations in the third world countries and saved millions and millions of lives. I understand it has its own World Day, a very rare honour. Was the top administration there not aware of this past ? Wouldn’t it have been an honour revisited for the USA if they had led the promotion of Ivermectin treatment for Covid world wide ? It would have saved a million of their own deaths, millions more world wide too. How did this not happen ?

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Moro Balakrishnan's avatar
Moro Balakrishnan
Jan 2, 2024

On the medicinal system in the West ( the USA in particular), one thing puzzled me here. There it is always about insurance. And they will cover only the drugs approved by them and in turn doctors too have to follow them only in prescriptions. Is that correct ? That being the case, they are better off covering low cost mostly generic medicine based treatments ( in Covid, more effective also), than the very expensive patented drugs like Remdesivir, Paxlovid etc. Their refunds/payouts will be small and their profit margins more. That puts them in contention with the equally powerful big Pharma, though, as they will now be supporting low cost, generic medicines. Why doesn’t this happen ? Any thoughts.

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