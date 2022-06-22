Here, in two parts, is a list of some of the Substacks of interest to anyone concerned about corruption and incompetence in medicine, the disastrous response to COVID-19 (vaccines, lockdowns and masks), the limited effectiveness of and harms caused by the mRNA and adenovirus-vector COVID-19 quasi-vaccines and other such matters.

Modern Discontent

moderndiscontent.substack.com

Patient, timely, detailed and thoughtful analysis of the most pertinent biochemical questions of the day.

Steve Kirsch

stevekirsch.substack.com

Steve funded research into early treatments for COVID-19 starting in early 2020. This lead to establishing that the SSRI [WP] fluvoxamine [WP] is an effective early treatment. Despite continuing efforts, this has not been widely accepted or used.

He later devoted his extraordinary efforts to the questionable effectiveness of the COVID-19 mRNA and adenovirus-vector quasi-vaccines and to the the harm and deaths they cause. This is a busy Substack with multiple posts a day.

2022-06-29 update: Steve received an anonymous Word file with links to over 400 articles on COVID-19 quasi-vaccine adverse effects, which are listed in this 2022-05-28 article:

Pierre Kory MD

pierrekory.substack.com

Dr Kory is, with Dr Paul Marik and Dr Joseph Varon and others, a founding member of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, who pioneer early and hospital treatment for COVID-19 and who now also recommend vitamin D3 supplementation quantities as a ratio of bodyweight and the use of calcifediol (25-hydroxyvitamin D) for 4 hour repletion of 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels. I am working on an article about the bodyweight ratio vitamin D arrangements. See nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/calcifediol-to-boost-25-hydroxyvitamin regarding calcifediol.

Dr Kory has a special interest in ivermectin, the campaign against it, and is especially angry about the all too pervasive corruption of medicine.

See his list from c19early.com of COVID-19 early treatments, with the officially approved ones highlighted. Every officially highlighted one is extremely expensive, yet others which are better researched, more effective and less expensive are not officially approved: pierrekory.substack.com/p/how-i-lost-three-icu-jobs-during .

Robert Malone PhD

rwmalonemd.substack.com

mRNA pioneer Robert Malone MD is a leading figure in the campaign to raise awareness about the failures of the official COVID-19 response, especially the mRNA quasi-vaccines.

Mathew Crawford

roundingtheearth.substack.com Mathew Crawford specialises in careful statistical analysis of complex situations, such as regarding the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccines: roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/confirmation-of-the-efficacy-illusion.

Alex Berenson

alexberenson.substack.com

Journalist Alex Berenson has long been on the case of the failed response to the pandemic and the problems with the quasi-vaccines, such as the paucity of data supporting Pfizer’s request for its quasi-vaccines to be used on children aged 6 months to 5 years.

The Naked Emperor

nakedemperor.substack.com

All matters COVID, indeed - such as this article about recent Israeli research which shows that, contrary to what many doctors believe, unvaccinated people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 are not more likely to suffer myocarditis and pericarditis than those who were unvaccinated and uninfected. Also, frequent articles with a roundup of recent items of interest.

Eugyppius

www.eugyppius.com

Thoughtful analysis by a pseudonymous doctor in Germany.

A Mid-Western doctor

amidwesterndoctor.substack.com

Anonymous doctor in the USA writes about corruption in medicine. This is one of the long articles on this topic which I have not yet finished reading. Also an article on the COVID-19 vaccine adverse events he has personally encountered.

Aaron Kheriaty MD

aaronkheriaty.substack.com

Dr Kheriaty has 162k Twitter followers. A recent article aaronkheriaty.substack.com/p/punishing-dissident-physicians discusses the proposed Californian legislation which would enable doctors to be deregistered if they were found to have disseminated information related to COVID-19 (and so treatments, including the quasi-vaccines and the actual vaccines such as that of Novavax) which was judged to be “contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus to an extent where its dissemination constitutes gross negligence by the licensee.”

Igor Chudov

igorchudov.substack.com

Igor, originally from Russia, has no more formal qualifications to write about medical matters than I do. He is based near Chicago, runs a mathematics website www.algebra.com builds mechanical contrivances and moves heavy machinery for a living. This is a particularly interesting article:

Igor discusses a hypothesis from late 2021 that because the mRNA and adenovirus-vector COVID-19 quasi-vaccines cause our own cells to produce viral spike proteins attached to their cell membranes, pointing outwards, that the immune system instead of responding to the epitopes [WP] it finds on the spike proteins as if they were on a pathogen (such as a bacterial or fungal cell, or a virus), leads to a response which more one of immunotolerance, which is intended to protect our own cells from undesirable immune system attack.

Brian Mowrey

unglossed.substack.com

One of the many articles / videos I want to read / listen to properly is this one:

concerning an interview with Professor Rudy Tanzi. As best I understand it so far, there is a series of articles, mentioned in part 2, about the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein triggering the formation of amyloids (WP undesirable agglomerations of proteins), which are somewhat related to prions (WP misfolded proteins which can catalyse the misfolding of other proteins of the same type). Prof. Tanzi apparently argues that amyloid is not necessarily pathogenic: that “oligomerization and fibril formation - are in fact an intrinsic feature of antimicrobial peptides in general. They are how the innate immune system ‘does the work’ of limiting the movement of microbes.” So this is a critique of the material by Walter M. Chestnut and others regarding COVID-19, quasi-vaccines and amyloid diseases such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (~AKA mad cow disease)

Continued in part 2: nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/22-substacks-concerning-the-failures.