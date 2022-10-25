Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim H's avatar
Jim H
Jan 31, 2023

Hello Robin - I have added another voice to the Vitamin D chorus. This piece of mine may add one or two papers to the mix that your readers have not seen yet;

https://lettingdataspeak.substack.com/p/the-evidence-for-targeting-50-ngml

Reply
Share
John Galt?'s avatar
John Galt?
Oct 25, 2022Edited

Regarding Vitamin D: I have taken it daily for years. My regimen is 5000 IU daily, which nets me a circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D of 90+ ng/mL. My wife and I recently contracted C19 on a trip. I bounced back pretty quickly. Our adult children all caught it from us and they, along with my wife, are taking longer to shake the coughing. They are not as diligent about vitamins. I also took HCQ during my bout. It is said to be more effective than IVR on the later variants. I can safely say the vitamin usage coupled with my overall health (BMI-normal weight, daily fitness routine) have made me healthier overall. So my advice is to take your vitamin-d and get in shape. It was, for all intents and purposes, a strange cold.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Robin Whittle and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Whittle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture