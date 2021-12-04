Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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SloopJohnB's avatar
SloopJohnB
Dec 15, 2021

THIS:

sc100ott

3 days ago

I’m a physician (radiologist) in the US. Every day I see CT scans of the chest for patients who come into Emergency with hypoxia. These are typically done to exclude the possibility of pulmonary embolism (PE). Most show no PE, but many show the extensive bilateral pneumonia pattern which is classic for CoViD-19. If I have a moment, I will check their medical record to see if there’s a Vitamin D level anywhere. For most patients there is no info, but maybe 1/4-1/3 do have a level from the past year or two. Invariably the patients with the worst disease have levels of 5-25, with most being 12 or less. I notice some have vitamin D listed on their medications, but usually only 1000 or 2000 iu per day. Not surprisingly, most of these patients are also obese. My story is only anecdotal. Working in a community hospital, I really don’t have any academic time to do a formal study, but I think there’s definitely a pattern which is important to acknowledge. Most of my colleagues want to pooh-pooh what I say, do I don’t feel like I can push too hard, unfortunately.

***** --- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9h-XQm2qEY --- Is from comments at this YouTube video by a mainstream Doc. Very calm and competent fellow, Dr. John Campbell of Carlyle, England. He has a big youtube following

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Dec 5, 2021

Please be wary of your sources re rowuhan matters.

From what I read so far, omicon is even milder than Delta. And some logically want it to let rip let to obtain community immunity.

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