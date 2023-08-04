The question of the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is crucially important, not just in order to understand what happened, so we can try to prevent such a thing occurring again, but because it enables us to decide whether:

the majority of virologists are working responsibly to protect humanity or whether: they are, perhaps unwittingly - and contrary to the position of a minority of their colleagues - working in ways which harm and kill millions of people.

The latter must be the case if the virus really did escape from a lab, where it was likely generated by deliberate genetic engineering techniques. In that case, the majority of virologists are deluded, untrustworthy and a clear and present danger to humanity - so they must be prevented from continuing the gain of function research which lead to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most virologists are not arguing strongly, in public, against the left-leaning, government-agreed, mainstream media supported insistence that the SARS-CoV-2 arose from zoonotic transfer - originating in bats, replicating an intermediate non-human host animal, mutating there into a form which can infect and replicate in humans, and then crossing over to humans.

The majority are arguing for - or not challenging the mainstream position that it was - zoonotic transfer and therefore that wide-ranging virological research should continue at an expanded rate to find out more about zoonotic transfer, in an attempt to prevent such things from happening again, and to prepare for vaccines, drugs and monoclonal antibodies to protect against such pathogens.

My previous Substack article nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/the-origins-of-sars-cov-2 discussed this in detail. Likewise Alex Washburne’s recent alexwasburne.substack.com/p/a-short-history-of-sars-cov-2-origins.

Because of the relentless portrayal, in the mass media and government statements, of the lab release hypothesis as misinformation and “conspiracy theories”, I assumed that most people believed this position. After all, it is the majority of virologists who are stating or supporting the zoonotic transfer hypothesis.

I was surprised and delighted to read that a new survey indicates, very clearly, that most Americans believe - correctly, I am sure - that SARS-CoV-2 escaped from the lab.

In: today.yougov.com/topics/politics/explore/topic/The_Economist_YouGov_polls?content=surveys is an item named "Economist Tables July 24 2023" which consists of a link to this PDF:

docs.cdn.yougov.com/pvpz4fi6ym/econTabReport.pdf



On page 94 is a table of results arising from a question 54, asked of 1500 U.S. adult citizens between 22 and 25 July 2023:

Regardless of whether or not the virus responsible for COVID-19 was created or naturally mutated, do you believe it is true or false that a laboratory in China was the origin of the virus?

The lab leak hypothesis is usually thought to equate to the virus having been engineered either in that lab or perhaps in another lab from the one it escaped.

31% of respondents believe that the lab release hypothesis is definitely true .

29% of respondents believe that the lab release hypothesis is probably true.

This 61% totally outnumbers the 25% who were not sure and the remaining 15%:

5% of respondents believe that the lab release hypothesis is definitely false - and that therefore SARS-CoV-2 definitely arose from zoonotic transfer.

10% of respondents believe that the lab release hypothesis is probably false.

The trends are also clear: Those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, who are registered as Democrats, whose political ideology is liberal, and who are under the age of 30, are significantly more likely to believe in the zoonotic transfer hypothesis.

This is excellent news. The corrupt and egregious campaign by an influential subset of virologists, apparently with the support of the majority of their profession, has failed to convince the majority of the population that these virologists are doing good work, should do more of it and are in no way responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic or for covering up the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

Since I wrote my previous article, I have updated the companion web page, which contains links to the most important articles and other documents:

vitamindstopscovid.info/07-origins

The new items are in a section vitamindstopscovid.info/07-origins/#2023-08-04:

Discussion of the poll mentioned above: vitamindstopscovid.info/07-origins/#yougov.

Links to and discussion of a series of articles which appeared in The Weekend Australian (a Murdoch Press national broadsheet newspaper) by Sharri Markson. These excellent articles have brought the truth about the origins of SARS-CoV-2, and the Proximal Origin article cover-up, to the attention of perhaps a million Australians.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul has written a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding Tony Fauci lying under oath to Congress, with his testimony that his National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) had not funded gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Alabama virologist Dr Jeanne Marazzo has taken Tony Fauci’s position as NIAID Director. In April 2020 she explained (Twitter video) the zoonotic transfer hypothesis to children as if it were true, so she probably still believes it.

There is a PDF of a report by two U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency analysts which is strongly critical of the zoonotic transfer hypothesis, and so of the Proximal Origin article. I made a version of this file with a searchable and copy-and-pasteable text layer, which the original version lacked: vitamindstopscovid.info/07-origins/an-argument-against-natural-covid-19-creation-copy-2-OCRed.pdf.

Links to part of the DRASTIC website which lists articles of interest regarding SARS-CoV-2 origins, including some which indicate that the purported zoonotic transfer from the RaTG13 bat virus did not occur, since the history of this genome is not as natural as the proponents of that hypothesis assume it is.

Links to further articles along the above lines.

I will keep updating this page vitamindstopscovid.info/07-origins as new material becomes available. Please suggest web pages, preprints and peer-reviewed articles I should add to it.

While the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is beyond the nutritional focus of this Substack, good nutrition (sufficient vitamin D3 supplementation to attain 50 ng 125 nmol/L circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D, as needed by the immune system) would have strongly suppressed its pandemic transmission and greatly reduce the rate of harm and death for the smaller number of people who were infected.



The same corrupt, inept, groupthunk patterns of professional (mis)conduct which ignore, deride and/or suppress attempts to raise awareness of the need for better nutrition are also pushing the zoonotic transfer hypothesis. In so doing, these virologists, immunologists and other professional people are facilitating the coverup orchestrated by the Chinese Communist Party AND increasing the risks of virologists causing another pandemic due to one or more of their gain of function driven viral strains escaping confinement, most likely by infecting a lab worker via a punctured glove or inhalation of an aerosol.