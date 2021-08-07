Nutrition Matters

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update. Subscription is free.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Nutrition Matters

Inadequate nutrition - especially low vitamin D - is not properly recognised by the medical profession.

People

Robin Whittle

@robinwhittle
Electronic technician and computer programmer working with vitamin D aware healthcare professionals and researchers to raise awareness of the immune system's need for at least 50ng/ml 125nmol/L circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D.
© 2024 Robin Whittle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture