Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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Geary Johansen's avatar
Geary Johansen
Aug 15, 2022

Hey mate! I share your love of Kemi Badenoch! Not only is she an engineer and pushing back on some of the Culture War narratives we have imported from America, but she seems to wish to pursue a more sensible approach to climate change, which I presume includes far more extensive use of nuclear. There is a reason why Sweden and France are the most successful advanced economies at tackling climate change, just as both Germany, New Zealand and California have proven conclusively that an overreliance on solar and wind is an abject failure by every conceivable metric.

With winter fast approaching, Europe is about to see the full consequences of historic poor decisions by our leaders, in choosing to opt for crowd-pleasing, yet ultimately ineffective climate change solutions.

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