Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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gpj2736
Feb 26, 2022

I was delighted to find you through either Unglossed or RTE (don't remember which). I consider it a blessing to have found all of you and that folks like you and Brian and Mathew share your intellect with us. Blessings to you all (and thank you very much).

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Modern Discontent
Feb 27, 2022

Thank you for your remarks Robin. One of the strangest, and actually greatest things about Substack is that it provides so many avenues for cross-pollination. Knowing that people can subscribe to one another and provide insight or critiques has made the communities here more worthwhile! It's certainly been a struggle, and I am having to reassess how I will approach Substack with the coming months, but regardless it has been great to see that open discourse and dialogue is still available!

Also, to change that list of people you are Subscribed to click on your logo/thumbnail picture. When you go to a page showing your profile click on "edit profile". If you scroll down it should show which Substacks you are subscribed to and you can move the slider over to make them public. Hopefully this isn't too confusing of an explanation!

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