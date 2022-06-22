I have not written much on the harm and death caused by the COVID-19 quasi-vaccines - mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) and adenovirus vector (AstraZeneca and J&J). Here is a list of Substacks on which you can keep up with the latest developments:

Part 1: nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/12-substacks-concerning-the-failures

Part 2: nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/22-substacks-concerning-the-failures

This week the United States regulators, including the captured FDA nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/regulatory-capture-of-the-fda approved the use of mRNA quasi-vaccines for babies and children aged 6 months to 5 years. The same expansion of availability and encouragement is expected in Australia in the weeks to come.

It is well known that:

Most children in developed countries already have infection-acquired immunity to at least one of the COVID-19 variants.

Infection-aquired immunity (depending on the original and later variants) is at least as strong and longer lasting, regarding severity of symptoms, as vaccine-induced immunity.

The few children who suffer serious harm from COVID-19 are generally those with comorbidities such as obesity and autoimmune diseases which are in part caused by low 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels.

It would be well known to all doctors, if they only had the interest to find out, that:

There are a plethora of reasons for all people (except babies substantially breast fed by vitamin D replete mothers, and those who recently have had a lot of UV-B skin exposure) to properly supplement vitamin D3 to attain, in general, 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels of 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L. (I am working on a graphic chart to make the best supplemental quantities easy to look up, based on bodyweight).

Such 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels can reasonably be expected to offer all children a much greater degree of protection against harm from COVID-19 than whatever protection the current quasi-vaccines provide.

I could go on for pages about this. My purpose in writing today is to connect you with one doctor in particular - and then multiple doctors and airline pilots - whose earnest, concerned, well-researched rejection of these quasi vaccines is a model all doctors and health administrators should aspire to.

Please listen to this 15 minute video of United States Army Lieutenant Commander Teresa Long MD, MPH (Master of Public Health) speaking on 2021-11-02 about the harm caused to military pilots and to others by these quasi-vaccines, and her efforts to alert higher authorities in the US armed forces about this:

If only most doctors aspired to, and even roughly approached, Dr Long’s dedication to caring for her patients and more broadly for everyone, in part by researching the ugly truth of COVID-19 quasi-vaccine injury, despite extraordinary pressure not to do so.

Airline pilots surely do have senses of humour. Once, on a long-delayed flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Los Angeles, upon landing, our (White) pilot let us passengers know all about his job satisfaction. His only utterance over the PA was a slow, deep “Oh Yeah . . .” with full post-coital Barry White diction. However, they are better known for their earnestness.

A long tradition of earnestness and exactitude has made the commercial airline industry extraordinarily safe. (Several possible pilot suicides and the systemic administrative and engineering blunders with the Boeing 737-MAX are striking exceptions to a 70 year tradition of commercial airline flight safety.)

Pilots own health is now being threatened by their employers at the behest of governments, with their concerns multiplied by the hundreds of passengers who would perish with them if they slipped up on the job.

Please watch the 34 minute video in this Substack article from the Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition:

gaacoalition.substack.com/p/global-aviation-fit-to-fly

Two US Military Flight Surgeons - Dr Long and and Lt. Col. Pete Chambers MD - an independent US physician and three former Australian commercial airline Captains discuss their responses to a video statement by Kate Manderson MD (CV), Principal Medical Officer, Civil Aviation Safety Authority, Australia, who is extraordinarily dismissive of the heart damage caused by COVID-19 quasi-vaccines and likewise adamant that these quasi-vaccines are safe and effective.

Dr Manderson’s faulty understanding of the dangers and effectiveness of these quasi-vaccines strikes me as completely at odds with what we expect of a doctor with her training and responsibilities.

The MDs and pilots try to be polite, but find it impossible due to the seriousness of Dr Manderson’s statement, in the context of her setting the conditions for all commercial flight operations in Australia.

There are good people - great people - in medicine and of course flying commercial airliners day and night, gingerly putting hundreds of tonnes of aircraft down onto runways in all sorts of conditions, gently enough not to break the undercarriage and threaten the lives of all on board.

Doctors have great responsibilities too, but they are overwhelmed with information and, ideally, would know an inhumanly large amount of information about human biology, and be able to apply it all, quickly and wisely, to each of the typically dozens of patients they see every day.

Medicine and commercial airline flying are both tough jobs with awesome responsibilities. I wouldn’t want to drive buses or trucks for a living either.

In engineering, commercial flying and many other industries, most professionals attain a very high rate of success, through extensive training, tremendous cooperation, hard work and diligent avoidance of corrupting influences.

Modern medicine, including especially dentistry, has numerous spectacular achievements with drugs and other treatments. However, most doctors are clueless about nutrition - and worse still, not very interested. Corruption is rife in the form of distorted information flows and suppression of dissent from possibly faulty group agreement about the nature of health, disease, prevention and treatment.

A very high degree of incompetence and/or corruption also exists in the management and regulation of commercial airlines - as we see with companies and governments forcing pilots to accept experimental quasi-vaccines, despite the safety risks - and now a mountain of evidence of harm and death.

Everyone makes mistakes, but well-organised industries enable the whole system to work properly in almost all cases of such random errors. This is achieved through ongoing training and an assiduous battle against incompetence, complacency and systemic problems.

Everywhere money or power is exchanged constitutes fertile ground for corruption. Good countries and industries work tirelessly to prevent this - but different industries in the same country can have radically different degrees of success in minimising incompetence and corruption.

I find the doctors and pilots in these videos truly inspiring - a model of how all doctors should learn, cooperate and strive to understand the operating conditions every person needs to maximise health. This requires them to question the conclusions of their peers, and so be able to break out of the stultifying groupthink and pervasive corrupting influences, which have made too many aspects of modern medicine resemble something from the dark ages.

Hundreds of years ago it was routine to bleed people or apply mercury, in an effort to treat diseases. In the mid to late 19th century, many doctors did not think it necessary to wash their hands between visiting the morgue and the maternity wards. 80 years ago many doctors smoked tobacco without a care - images.

Future generations will look aghast at most doctors’ current ignorance of nutrition, especially regarding vitamin D and the immune system. They will struggle to understand the grinding combination of ignorance, lack of interest and corruption which caused most doctors to not only support the inadequately tested mRNA and adenovirus-vector quasi-vaccines in early 2021, but now, in mid 2022, with plenty of evidence of harm and death from these, and with widespread knowledge of their limited effectiveness, to accede to or support injecting babies and children under 5 with treatments which cause their cells to produce a spike protein which is two years out of date, and known to cause harm through a growing list of mechanisms. They don’t even bother aspirating the needle to reduce the chance of the injected fluid going straight into circulation, rather than lodging in the muscle.

If medicine was working as well as the electronics, commercial aviation or many other industries, then it would not be necessary for people in this second video to be grasping so hard for words which describe the awfulness and moral depravity of what is being enacted upon the public:

‘That woman was so poorly informed, it scares me. And she is in charge of aviation medical health - its just terrible.”

“I am absolutely shocked at the people (pilots) who are walking around, that no-one is looking at, and they have elevated D-dimers [WP indicates blood clotting], elevated troponin [WP indicates heart damage], elevated inflammatory markers and other damage that no-one is looking at. If that is not being done in the aviation community, then it is a devastating risk to the flying public. One of the things that’s so striking is the level of neurologic impairment that’s being dismissed.” - Elizabeth Lee Fliet MD.

“Completely reckless.”

“Unconscionable.”

“So cavalier.”

“Criminal. Willful indifference.”

Dr Manderson was responding “to a question from a Captain, who said ‘My daughter has been hospitalised after the booster and my son-in-law has been hospitalised after the second shot, both with myocarditis.’ So that shows you how prevalent it was.”

“The same doctors that recommended and told everyone it’s safe and effective are the doctors that these vaccine-injured people are going back to. . . . Before the vaccine came out and people had chest pain, the cardiologist, right away, ordered a cardiac MRI. Now that the vaccine is rolled out, they will order everything but a cardiac MRI - and they won’t order a troponin and they won’t order a D-dimer.” - Dr Long.

Doctors and nurses in Australia are required not to administer a vaccine if the patient’s consent was given under undue pressure, coercion or manipulation. immunisationhandbook.health.gov.au/contents/vaccination-procedures/preparing-for-vaccination#valid-consent.

At 32:00 a lawyer claims that in the USA pilots are not allowed to fly within a year of taking an experimental medication. He cites 14 CFR 61.56 but I could not find any such regulation there. Here it is:

www.faa.gov/about/office_org/headquarters_offices/avs/offices/aam/ame/guide/pharm/dni_dnf/

However, this is qualified as a “general” requirement, according to Flight Surgeon discretion.