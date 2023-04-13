Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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Roaming Kato's avatar
Roaming Kato
Apr 13, 2023

I have to say this: THANK YOU SIR, cause I now have the right levels of vitamin D because of having read your articles and in that case you have improved my life in a simple measurable way. I had one of the best healthy winters ever because of getting the quantity right, helped my family and passed the message along.

A very simple message but a gift that keeps on giving!

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pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
Apr 13, 2023

Vitamin D is crucial. But it's also problematic. What's the correct dose? For how long? Many people do not have access to blood testing to measure their D level, so how do those folks keep their D levels adequate?

Everyone wears clothes and most people also wear sunscreen, so most are not getting ANY Vit D unless they are supplementing. Those who do make it a point to get outside wearing minimal clothes and no sunscreen may not be aware that if the sun angle is low, say below 40 degrees above the horizon, there's insufficient UV for the skin to manufacture D. Those living at 35 degrees latitude or higher have several months of the year when it's impossible to manufacture D in the skin because the sun angle is too low.

And finally, older people do not manufacture D in the skin as efficiently as younger people. That is, the ability of the skin to manufacture D declines with age.

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