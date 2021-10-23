Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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SloopJohnB's avatar
SloopJohnB
Dec 1, 2021

Here is the typical American mentality on D3. What I have gotten from talking to people in the real world. "I am taking a multi-vitamin so I am covered for D3" _____ Centrum is a super popular multi in America. It is heavily advertised. Over at Amazon I can see their bestselling ones get 12000+ reviews. With 86% of them 5 stars.

From the Amazon reviews of their best seller for over 50s people>>>> https://tinyurl.com/bddjbtx8

Customer questions & answers

Q: How much D3 do the Centrum contain?

A: 25mcg

By Barry… on June 23, 2020

Q: How much D3 do the Centrum Silver contain?

A: 25 mcg (1,000 IU)

By Joy on June 23, 2020

Though this site says this Centrum has 400 D3 iu ---- https://tinyurl.com/yckm6ksu

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Green Fields's avatar
Green Fields
Jan 6, 2023

Very interesting, thank you.

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