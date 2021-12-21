Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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Roger Mon's avatar
Roger Mon
Jan 31, 2022

Fantastic article and as someone that recently got COVID, i am grateful i had read this early enough. I got away with only 2 days of symptoms, no loss of taste symtom or any other left over. Plus ivermectin of course and the FLCCC protocol.

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Brad Crawford's avatar
Brad Crawford
Jan 23, 2022

I've been looking for this exact information for a couple months now. Thank you SO MUCH for providing it and for all the links, as well.

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