Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4d

I thoroughly embrace the basic concept that good health is maintained by having a blood circulating value of calcitriol in its active form of over 50 NG’s . Have written frequently about the fact that NIH has embraced the concept that 20 NG’s is an acceptable average level for good health. This was all based on manipulated science.. I have also read that sufficient vitamin D. Blood value is required for activating around 3000

Gene expressions when required . The examples I give are you can’t turn on the breast milk gene if you are deficient. my wife had that problem.. the other one that grabs me is that there is a gene that turns on E Cadherin excretion that surrounds cancer cells to prevent metastasis. So if vitamin D is not a hormone, what is its role in managing these 3000 gene expressions?

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7 replies by Robin Whittle and others
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3d

Nice comments Robin

There are 481 papers listed on PubMed when searching "Vitamin D Sepsis"

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Vitamin+D+Sepsis

694 papers on "Vitamin D Lipopolysaccharide"

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=vitamin+d+lipopolysaccharide

432 "Vitamin D Endotoxin"

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Vitamin+D+Endotoxin

and

28 papers "Vitamin D Endotoxemia"

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Vitamin+D+Endotoxemia

Should we write a review?

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